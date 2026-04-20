Strategy (MSTR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Strategy (MSTR) was up +2.58% at $170.81. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the business software company had gained 22.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Strategy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$2.04, signifying a 87.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.6 million, up 12.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $80.39 per share and revenue of $496.4 million. These totals would mark changes of +627.84% and +4.02%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Strategy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. Right now, Strategy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Strategy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.07. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.18 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MSTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.