Strategy (MSTR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Strategy (MSTR) closed at $139.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.61% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

Shares of the business software company witnessed a gain of 11.66% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.63%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Strategy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$3.41, signifying a 79.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.6 million, up 12.18% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $107.99 per share and a revenue of $495.9 million, indicating changes of +809.06% and +3.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.27% higher. Strategy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Strategy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.27. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.2 of its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.