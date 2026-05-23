Strategy Capital exits monday.com — a year-long selloff changes the calculus

Key Points

Sold 222,388 shares of monday.com, with an estimated trade value of $21.34 million based on the average price during the quarter

Net position value decreased by $32.82 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price changes

Transaction equaled 1.74% of Strategy Capital's 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares, down from a previous stake that represented 2.4% of AUM as of the prior quarter

The exit removes monday.com from the fund’s portfolio, which now totals 11 disclosed positions

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On May 14, 2026, Strategy Capital LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY), liquidating 222,388 shares in a transaction estimated at $21.34 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Sold 222,388 shares of monday.com, with an estimated trade value of $21.34 million based on the average price during the quarter

Net position value decreased by $32.82 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price changes

Transaction equaled 1.74% of Strategy Capital's 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares, down from a previous stake that represented 2.4% of AUM as of the prior quarter

The exit removes monday.com from the fund’s portfolio, which now totals 11 disclosed positions

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 14, 2026, Strategy Capital LLC sold its entire holding of 222,388 shares in monday.com during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $21.34 million, calculated using the average share price for the period. The fund reported no shares of MNDY at quarter-end.

What else to know

The fund's exit from monday.com resulted in the position dropping from 2.4% of AUM in the prior quarter to none after the trade (post-trade monday.com stake: 0% of AUM)

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:NET: $234.94 million (19.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:SHOP: $195.72 million (16.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:AXON: $168.98 million (13.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $144.37 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSE:TSM: $115.37 million (9.4% of AUM)

As of May 21, 2026, monday.com shares were priced at $76.26, down 73.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 101.3 percentage points

Company/Etf overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 21, 2026) $76.26 Market capitalization $3.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.30 billion Net income (TTM) $119.35 million

Company/Etf snapshot

Monday.com offers a cloud-based Work OS platform and modular software applications for project management, CRM, marketing, and workflow automation.

The company generates revenue primarily through subscription-based licensing of its SaaS platform to organizations and business units.

It serves a global customer base including enterprises, educational institutions, government agencies, and diverse business teams.

monday.com is a technology company specializing in cloud-based work management solutions, enabling organizations to streamline operations and collaborate efficiently at scale. The company's modular platform allows users to customize workflows, supporting a wide range of business functions from project management to CRM. With a strong international presence and a focus on product flexibility, monday.com leverages its scalable SaaS model to drive recurring revenue and maintain a competitive edge in the enterprise software market.

What this transaction means for investors

Strategy Capital's exit reads more like portfolio housekeeping than a strong view on monday.com — the position was never more than 2.4% of assets, and the fund moved on without fanfare to a tighter book of high-conviction tech names. The more useful question is what the company is worth at current prices. Monday.com sells a cloud-based work management platform that teams can configure for project tracking, CRM, or workflow automation. The modularity is genuinely useful, but the category is crowded — Asana, Atlassian, Salesforce, and Microsoft all compete for the same enterprise workflow budget. monday.com has grown by being flexible where others are rigid, but flexibility is hard to defend when larger platforms can match features and outspend on distribution.

The past year has been rough for the stock, and the compressed valuation makes it worth a closer look for investors who believe the company can hold its enterprise base, show improving unit economics and prove this is not app masquerading as a company. The bull case hinges on whether its AI-assisted features drive measurable retention and whether it can move upmarket without losing the SMB accounts that built it. Neither question has a clean answer yet, which makes this a stock to monitor rather than chase.

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Seena Hassouna has positions in Shopify and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Axon Enterprise, Cloudflare, Monday.com, Shopify, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.