Strategy Buys $765 Million Worth of Additional Bitcoin

Strategy has acquired 7,390 Bitcoin for approximately $764.9 million, according to a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, as the company continues its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy amid rising institutional adoption.

The business intelligence firm purchased the Bitcoin at an average price of $103,498 per coin between May 12 and May 18, funded through a combination of stock offerings. The company raised $705.7 million through an at-the-market (ATM) offering of Class A common stock, and an additional $59.7 million from issuing 621,555 shares of Series A STRK preferred stock.

This latest acquisition brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 576,230 BTC, worth approximately $59 billion at current market prices. The company’s average purchase price across all its Bitcoin holdings now stands at $69,726 per coin, with a total investment of $40.18 billion.

The announcement comes as Strategy faces a class action lawsuit filed on May 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The lawsuit, filed by Anas Hamza, alleges that the company, along with executives Michael Saylor, Phong Le, and Andrew Kang, made misleading statements about the risks associated with its Bitcoin-focused investment strategy.

The complaint covers the period from April 30, 2024, to April 4, 2025, claiming the defendants failed to adequately disclose information about the anticipated profitability of their Bitcoin strategy and the potential magnitude of losses following new accounting standards. Strategy stated in its filing that it “intends to vigorously defend against these claims.”

Strategy has significantly expanded its Bitcoin acquisition program in 2025, utilizing two ATM offerings totaling $42 billion – a $21 billion common stock program established on May 1 and a $21 billion preferred stock program. As of May 18, approximately $18.98 billion remains available under the common stock ATM and $20.79 billion under the preferred stock ATM.

Strategy maintains its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, with its holdings representing a significant portion of the total Bitcoin supply in circulation. The company continues to execute its strategy of converting excess cash flow and raising capital to acquire additional Bitcoin, despite market volatility and legal challenges.

