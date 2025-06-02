Bitcoin Magazine



Strategy Buys $75 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Strategy has acquired an additional 705 Bitcoin for approximately $75 million, further expanding its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin as more public companies continue to adopt Bitcoin treasury strategies.

According to a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 2, the company purchased the Bitcoin at an average price of $106,495 per coin between May 26 and June 1, bringing its total holdings to 580,955 BTC. The acquisition was funded through Strategy’s at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings of perpetual preferred shares.

The company raised $74.6 million by selling a combination of its preferred stock classes, including 353,511 shares of STRK preferred stock for $36.2 million and 374,968 shares of STRF preferred stock for $38.4 million. With this purchase, Strategy’s average acquisition price across all its Bitcoin holdings stands at $70,023 per coin.

The continued expansion of corporate Bitcoin treasuries reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin. We’re seeing unprecedented adoption in 2025, with over 60 public companies now holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

At current market prices of approximately $104,165, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are valued at more than $60 billion, reinforcing its dominant position in corporate Bitcoin holdings. The company has consistently accumulated Bitcoin through various market conditions since adopting its treasury strategy in 2020.

The purchase comes amid a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, with recent entrants including GameStop’s $513 million acquisition of 4,710 BTC and Semler Scientific’s $50 million purchase of 455 BTC. Total corporate Bitcoin holdings have surpassed $100 billion in 2025, marking a significant shift in traditional treasury management practices.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $104,165, down 0.07% over the past 24 hours, as the market processes this latest institutional development and its implications for broader corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

