Strategy Buys $26 Million Worth Of Bitcoin

Strategy has purchased an additional 245 Bitcoin for approximately $26 million, continuing its steady accumulation strategy despite recent market volatility triggered by geopolitical tensions.

According to an SEC filing on June 23, the company acquired Bitcoin at an average price of $105,856 per coin during the week ending June 22. The purchase brings Strategy’s total holdings to 592,345 BTC, with an aggregate cost basis of $41.87 billion at an average price of $70,681 per coin.

The acquisition was funded through Strategy’s at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, selling 166,566 shares of STRK preferred stock for $17 million and 84,354 shares of STRF preferred stock for $8.7 million. The company reported a Bitcoin yield of 19.2% year-to-date, approaching its revised 25% target for 2025.

Strategy’s purchase comes as Bitcoin recovered from weekend lows of $98,000 following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. The company has maintained consistent accumulation through market fluctuations, marking its tenth consecutive week of Bitcoin purchases.

Strategy shares were down 1.55% in premarket trading as Bitcoin trades at $101,654, up 0.71% over the past 24 hours, while markets process broader geopolitical developments.

