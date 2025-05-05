Bitcoin Magazine



Strategy Buys $180 Million Worth of Bitcoin

According to a Monday SEC filing, Strategy purchased the bitcoin at an average price of $95,167 per coin between April 28 and May 4. The acquisition brings the company’s total holdings to 555,450 BTC, acquired for approximately $38.08 billion at an average price of $68,550 per bitcoin.

The latest purchase was funded through a combination of common stock and preferred stock sales, with $128.5 million raised through Strategy’s common stock ATM program and $51.8 million through sales of STRK preferred shares. The transaction notably exhausts Strategy’s previous $21 billion ATM offering launched last year.

Last week, Strategy announced plans to double its capital raising capacity, introducing a new $21 billion ATM offering and expanding its debt purchase program to $42 billion. The expanded programs signal the company’s intent to continue its bitcoin accumulation strategy.

Strategy remains the largest corporate holder of bitcoin, with its holdings representing approximately 2.64% of Bitcoin’s maximum supply. At current prices around $94,000, the company’s bitcoin stack is valued at over $52 billion.

The purchase comes amid strong institutional demand for Bitcoin through regulated vehicles, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recording massive inflows in the last 2 weeks.

Strategy shares were down 2.7% in Monday’s pre-market trading after gaining over 3% last Thursday. Bitcoin currently trades at $94,497, down 1.14% over the past 24 hours.

