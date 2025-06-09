Bitcoin Magazine



Strategy Buys $110 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Strategy has acquired an additional 1,045 Bitcoin for approximately $110.2 million, further cementing its position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin as institutional adoption continues to accelerate in 2025.

According to an SEC filing on June 9, the company purchased the Bitcoin at an average price of $105,426 per coin last week, bringing its total holdings to 582,000 BTC. The acquisition was funded through Strategy’s at-the-market (ATM) sales of STRK and STRF preferred stocks.

BREAKING: STRATEGY BUYS ANOTHER 1045 #BITCOIN FOR $110 MILLION pic.twitter.com/PUjgvEUg4B — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) June 9, 2025

With this latest purchase, Strategy’s average acquisition price across all its Bitcoin holdings has risen to $70,086 per coin. At current market prices of approximately $107,700, the company’s total Bitcoin holdings are valued at $62.8 billion.

The purchase follows recent significant acquisitions by other major corporations, including GameStop’s $513 million purchase of 4,710 BTC and The Blockchain Group’s €60.2 million acquisition of 624 BTC.

The pace of corporate Bitcoin adoption has reached an unprecedented level, with over 100 public companies now holding Bitcoin worth more than $90 billion collectively.

Strategy’s continued accumulation has helped establish a model for corporate treasury diversification that’s being rapidly adopted across industries.

Strategy’s reported BTC Yield, a key performance indicator measuring the year-to-date percentage change in Bitcoin holdings relative to diluted shares outstanding, now stands at 17.1% for 2025.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $107,700, up 1.78% over the past 24 hours, as the market continues to process this latest institutional development and its implications for broader corporate adoption of Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

This post Strategy Buys $110 Million Worth of Bitcoin first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Vivek Sen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.