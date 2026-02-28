Strategy (BIT:1MSTR) Price Target Decreased by 15.11% to 341.71

The average one-year price target for Strategy (BIT:1MSTR) has been revised to €341.71 / share. This is a decrease of 15.11% from the prior estimate of €402.52 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €161.16 to a high of €638.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 203.61% from the latest reported closing price of €112.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strategy. This is an decrease of 347 owner(s) or 22.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MSTR is 0.37%, an increase of 31.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.81% to 173,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 20,615K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,014K shares , representing an increase of 27.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MSTR by 37.14% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,009K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,205K shares , representing an increase of 40.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MSTR by 22.68% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,760K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing an increase of 56.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MSTR by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,236K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MSTR by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 4,791K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares , representing an increase of 78.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MSTR by 69.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.