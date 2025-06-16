Bitcoin Magazine



Strategy Acquires 10,100 BTC, Surpasses 592,000 Bitcoin in Holdings

Michael Saylor’s Strategy announces it has purchased an additional 10,100 BTC for approximately $1.05 billion, raising its total holdings to 592,100 BTC acquired at an average cost of $70,666 per Bitcoin.

Strategy added another 10,100 Bitcoin to its treasury between June 9 and June 15, 2025, according to a Form 8-K filed Monday with the SEC. The company spent approximately $1.05 billion on the latest allocation, paying an average price of $104,080 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

This brings Strategy’s total holdings to 592,100 BTC, acquired at a cumulative cost of $41.84 billion, or an average price of $70,666 per Bitcoin, solidifying its status as the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.

The recent allocation was financed through multiple capital raises. Strategy tapped its STRK and STRF at-the-market offerings, and completed a $979.7 million public offering of STRD, its 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock, on June 10.

“The Bitcoin purchases were made using proceeds from the STRK ATM, STRF ATM, and STRD Offering,” the company stated.

In addition to the purchase, Strategy reported a 19.1% BTC yield year-to-date in 2025, reflecting the strength of its long-term bitcoin investment thesis.

This latest acquisition follows a series of steady purchases throughout 2024 and early 2025. Strategy has continued to scale its position quarter over quarter, using capital market tools to accumulate Bitcoin as part of its strategy.

“Strategy continues to execute on its commitment to the Bitcoin standard,” the company stated in its filing.

The company continues to emphasize transparency around its holdings. Its website, strategy.com, hosts a Bitcoin Dashboard that is regularly updated with BTC purchase details, securities activity, and performance metrics in compliance with Regulation FD.

Strategy’s move comes during increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin in 2025. The company’s acquisition strategy and consistent messaging have made it a leader for corporate engagement with the digital asset.

With its most recent buy, Strategy now holds over 592,000 Bitcoin, a significant portion of the asset’s fixed 21 million supply—showing its view of Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a core component of its financial strategy.

