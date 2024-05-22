News & Insights

Strategic Energy Secures $2M for Mining Exploration

May 22, 2024 — 09:19 pm EDT

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Ltd successfully raised $2M through a share placement, underpinned by notable resources investors Datt Capital and Lowell Resources Fund, to fund exploration activities at the Achilles 1 Polymetallic Prospect in the South Cobar Basin. The placement was oversubscribed, and Datt Capital’s partner, Mr. Tony Gu, joined SER’s board as a Non-Executive Director, bringing valuable industry experience. Funds from the placement will expedite exploration in South Cobar and enhance SER’s other assets, with Bell Potter Securities managing the placement process.

