Strategic Energy Secures $2M for Mining Exploration

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Ltd successfully raised $2M through a share placement, underpinned by notable resources investors Datt Capital and Lowell Resources Fund, to fund exploration activities at the Achilles 1 Polymetallic Prospect in the South Cobar Basin. The placement was oversubscribed, and Datt Capital’s partner, Mr. Tony Gu, joined SER’s board as a Non-Executive Director, bringing valuable industry experience. Funds from the placement will expedite exploration in South Cobar and enhance SER’s other assets, with Bell Potter Securities managing the placement process.

For further insights into AU:SER stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.