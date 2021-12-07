Strategic Education (STRA) Capella Boosts FlexPath Portfolio

In a bid to increase the accessibility of higher education for working adults, Strategic Education, Inc. STRA or SEI’s subsidiary Capella University has unveiled Doctor of Education (EdD) in the Educational Leadership program in signature FlexPath format. Earlier, it launched Capella University’s Doctor of Business Administration and Doctor of Nursing Practice in the FlexPath format.



The recent move rounds out Capella’s suite of education programs. Further, it will help students to opt for courses that are focused on research design, data analysis, the future of educational leadership and more. Students will also complete a capstone project that demonstrates their high-level expertise in solving real-world issues facing education.



This competency-based, direct assessment learning format has more than 10,000 graduates at present. Students at FlexPath pay a flat-rate tuition fee for every 12-week session rather than paying per credit (books and other fees are extra). Students will have full control over the duration of the course and the cost of their degree. In addition, Capella is extending its new “Capella Tuition Cap” to the EdD in FlexPath format and all professional doctorate degrees, capping tuition at a maximum amount for eligible students.



Dr. Richard Senese, president of Capella University, said, “With this new offering, the next generation of education leaders will be able to benefit from their experience and expertise while obtaining a degree, helping them progress through the coursework and making their educational goals affordable.”

Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have declined 39.1% compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 70.8% fall in the past year. The decline was mainly caused by low USHE contribution due to reduced enrollment and revenue-per-student owing to higher scholarships and discounts offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nonetheless, SEI has performed better than the industry, signifying bullish analyst sentiments on its growth potential. The company is benefiting from Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible as well as flexible educational programs.



Capella is continuously investing in new programs and specializations to improve student outcomes. Continuous innovation and course updates expand its product portfolio, which in turn boost enrollment and drive long-term growth. The performance of Capella University in the entire first-half 2021 was very strong. During the said period, total FlexPath enrollment surged 36% and made up 35% of total enrollment, expanding 700 basis points from the year-ago period.



We believe the recent enhancement will aid this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company’s enrolment in the upcoming quarters.



Few Top-Ranked Stocks in the Broader Consumer Discretionary Sector

Perdoceo Education Corporation PRDO Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, this company offers bachelor's, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies as well as culinary arts. The company’s focus on increased investments in technology and student-serving processes drives growth.



Perdoceo Education currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has lost 14.4% in a year. This company’s earnings for 2021 and 2022 are expected to grow 3.9% and 6.2%, respectively.



Stride, Inc. LRN Headquartered in Herndon, VA, this technology-based education company has been gaining from higher enrollment and cost-saving efforts. Consistent demand for online learning options has been benefiting Stride’s top line in recent times. Investments focused on improving user experience, enhancing teacher tools and strengthening student engagement also bode well.



Stride currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has gained 47.5% in the past year. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2022 are expected to grow 19.9%.



WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. WSC This Phoenix, AZ-based company provides modular space and portable storage solutions. Increased core leasing revenues in the NA Modular segment, the addition of Mobile Mini's revenues and higher deliveries of all four products across most end markets served by the company have been driving its performance.



This Zacks Rank #2 stock has gained 21.8% in a year. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 95.1% and 53.8% for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

