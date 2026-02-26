Strategic Education, Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $37.90 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $25.33 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.81 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $323.21 million from $311.45 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.90 Mln. vs. $25.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.66 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $323.21 Mln vs. $311.45 Mln last year.

