Stratec To Acquire Natech Plastics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stratec has signed an agreement to acquire Natech Plastics, based in Ronkonkoma, NY/USA. Natech designs and manufactures smart polymer-based consumables for customers in medical technology, in-vitro diagnostics, life sciences, consumer goods, and specialist packaging solutions. The transaction price amounts to $30.0 million, plus a earn-out based on defined performance criteria through to 2025.

Stratec said, accounting for associated financing costs, the acquisition should have a neutral to slightly positive impact on adjusted earnings per share in 2024.

Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC, said: "Natech's complementary product and customer portfolio, together with new target markets, make it a perfect addition to our business model, which focuses on OEM partnerships. Natech also offers great potential for further targeted diversification in our business."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.