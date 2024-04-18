Stratasys (SSYS) Unveils Direct-to-Garment 3D Printing Solution

Stratasys SSYS has launched its Direct-to-Garment (D2G) solution for the J850 TechStyle 3D printer in a groundbreaking move that combines personalized fashion with sustainability.



This innovative offering is part of the Stratasys 3DFashion direct-to-textile printing technology and its first application will be showcased in the Urban Tattoo denim collection, which will be unveiled at the Texprocess exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, on Apr 23.



The D2G solution enables the application of full-color and multi-material 3D prints directly on fully assembled garments made from various fabrics, including denim, cotton, polyester and linen. This capability empowers fashion brands to facilitate personalized and bespoke designs tailored to individual preferences, sizes and styles, catering to the growing demand for customization and personalization in the fashion industry.



Available in two sizes, the D2G tray kits facilitate the personalization of garments ranging from jeans to jackets, enabling designers and manufacturers to adopt more sustainable practices by reducing material waste. The seamless workflow delivers ease of calibration and compatibility with various garment sizes, streamlining the production process and fostering the creation of unique and personalized apparel.



Demonstrating the potential of direct-to-garment 3D printing, the Urban Tattoo collection showcases the collaboration between Stratasys and renowned designers like Karim Rashid, Travis Fitch, Zlatko Yanakiev at Meshroom and Foraeva Studio. This distinctive collection transforms ordinary garments into extraordinary pieces of wearable art, imbuing these costumes with personal identity and meaning.



Inspired by body tattoos, the Urban Tattoo collection promotes a deeper emotional connection, encouraging the upcycling of existing garments and contributing to a more sustainable fashion ecosystem. This aligns with Stratasys' strategy for Mindful Manufacturing, enabling the creation of a collection that appeals to multiple brands across diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

SSYS Faces Fierce Competition in the 3D Printing Market

The 3D printing market is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 23.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. Valued at $20.37 billion in 2023, the market's expansion is fueled by intensive research and development efforts and increasing demand for prototyping applications across various industries like healthcare, automotive and aerospace & defense.



In this booming market, shares of Stratasys have plunged 30.3% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 9% growth. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company faces tough competition from dominant players like Altair Engineering ALTR, Xometry XMTR and 3D Systems DDD in the 3D printing space.



Altair Engineering has solidified its position in the 3D printing domain through its advanced simulation tools, with its Inspire Print3D product that simplifies product development and reduces costs. The company's recent partnership with Gen3D, a software design and consultancy firm, has further bolstered its 3D printing capabilities, posing a significant challenge to Stratasys.



With a vast network of more than 5,000 suppliers offering various manufacturing services, including 3D printing and injection molding, Xometry has emerged as a formidable competitor in the 3D printing market.



3D Systems, a major independent player in the 3D printing industry, specializes in producing printers and design software for various sectors, such as medical devices, aerospace and automotive manufacturing. With its global expertise and reach, coupled with its ownership of the Oqton software for streamlining 3D printing operations, DDD poses a significant threat to Stratasys' market position.



To maintain its competitive edge, SSYS must continue to innovate and diversify its offerings, leveraging its expertise in additive manufacturing technologies. Initiatives like the Direct-to-Garment solution and the Urban Tattoo collection demonstrate the company's commitment to exploring new applications and pushing the boundaries of personalization and sustainability in 3D printing.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stratasys’ 2024 revenues is pegged at $637.64 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.6%. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 36.36%.



As the market continues to grow, SSYS is expected to adapt to the changing customer demands. It capitalizes on its strengths and explores strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand its market reach as well as solidify its position as a leader in the dynamic 3D printing industry.

