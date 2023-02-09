Stratasys (SSYS) Makes TrueDent 3D Printed Denture Solution

Stratasys SSYS recently came out with a first-ever monolithic, full-color 3D printed permanent dentures solution - TrueDent. The dental solution is specifically designed for the fabrication of dental appliances, including removable dentures and temporaries.

Stratasys’ new dental resin intends to enable dental labs design permanent, natural looking gums with accurate tooth structure, shade and translucency in one continuous print. The solution is likely to simplify workflow and reduce processing time for dentures, while attaining a personalized, highly aesthetic dental appliance. It has the potential to minimize time for office visits, measurements, fittings and adjustments.

TrueDent is a patented FDA cleared (Class II) dental resin developed for 3D printing of dentures and temporary crowns and bridges on the Stratasys J5 DentaJet 3D printer and GrabCAD Print software platform. It enables batch production of highly aesthetic, monolithic, multicolor dental appliances on a single mixed part, high-capacity tray. This, not only simplifies the denture manufacturing process, but also lowers the costs, allowing for dentures and temporaries to be produced much faster, achieving incredible aesthetics.

Ronen Lebi, Stratasys Dental’s Vice President, stated “This new solution will be transformative for the dental industry, and we believe it will help our customers significantly reduce the time and cost of producing dentures and temporaries”. The solution comes with a digital workflow that delivers a predictable, high-quality, fully finished result. Currently, its patent is pending and the material is exclusively available in the United States.

Stratasys has been benefiting from an increase in demand for 3D-printed materials and its focus on product launches and strategic partnership agreements or acquisitions. Notably, in September 2022, its wholly-owned subsidiary, MakerBot, entered an agreement with Netherlands-based Ultimaker to join their businesses and form a new entity headquartered in both Netherlands and New York for the global advancement of additive manufacturing technology.

The newly formed entity now offers combined desktop 3D-printing solutions to a broad base of customers by joining their teams and leveraging additional funding. This jointly enhances both Stratasys MakerBot and Ultimaker’s hardware, software and materials portfolios, while expanding their international presence across Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Stratasys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SSYS have plunged 46.1% in the past year.

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Axcelis Technologies ACLS, Bandwidth BAND and Nutanix NTNX. While Axcelis sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Bandwidth and Nutanix carry Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 41 cents northward to $1.46 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have improved by 8.5% to $5.21 per share over the past 30 days.



ACLS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.2%. Shares of the company have risen 64% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bandwidth’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised by a penny to 4 cents per share over the past 90 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 25 cents to 37 cents per share in the past 90 days.



BAND's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 301.8%. Shares of the company have declined 59.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nutanix's second-quarter fiscal 2023 loss has been revised a penny north to 13 cents per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 3 cents to 17 cents per share in the past 90 days.



NTNX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 86.1%. Shares of the company have jumped 4.5% in the past year.

