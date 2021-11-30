Stratasys (SSYS) Launches Digital Anatomy Creator Software

Stratasys SSYS recently announced the launch of a new software module — Digital Anatomy Creator — designed for its Digital Anatomy 3D Printers to enhance personalized healthcare through anatomic modeling solutions.



The software enables healthcare providers to easily manipulate material formations and customize their prints’ eternal structures for patient-specific anatomic models, which are a replication of the patient’s pathologic and biologic anatomy.



With the Digital Anatomy Creator, the users will be able to create, explore and share ultra-realistic designs of patient-specific anatomies across communities. They will be able to access additional options and controls to calibrate printing materials, thus fulfilling user-specific, personalised, anatomic model requirements.



Stratasys collaborated with Synopsys’ SNPS Simpleware ScanIP Medical and Materialise’s MTLS Mimics inPrint to certify its Digital Anatomy and J5 MediJet printers to be included in FDA 510(k) cleared medical modeling workflows. This will give customers access to digital workflows for diagnostic anatomic modeling and enhance point-of-care 3D printing.



Of late, Stratasys has been expanding its materials ecosystem across P3, Selective Absorption Fusion (“SAF”), and stereolithography 3D printing systems. Recently, in November, it launched an Open Material License to advance its manufacturing strategy with a new open tier of third-party materials for FDM 3D printers. This enabled its manufacturing customers to address new applications with demanding requirements, while having dual material sources.



In October, Stratasys introduced GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform, an open and enterprise-ready software platform that enables manufacturers to manage production-scale additive manufacturing operations.



In September, the company introduced an Open Material License for the P3-based Origin One along with two new materials from Loctite by Henkel. Earlier, in June, it expanded its software ecosystem with the addition of Teton Simulation, which utilizes GrabCAD DFAM Software Development Kit to help customers improve the reliability of additive manufacturing builds.

