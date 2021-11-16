Stratasys (SSYS) Boosts Manufacturing With FDM 3D Printers

Stratasys SSYS recently announced the launch of an annual Open Material License, which is aimed at advancing its manufacturing strategy with a new open tier of third-party materials for FDM 3D printers. This move will enable its manufacturing customers to address new applications with demanding requirements, while having dual material sources.



The new ecosystem will highlight the benefits of additive manufacturing for Stratasys’ manufacturing customers. It will be available in the second half of 2022, starting with the Fortus 450mc.



Of late, Stratasys has been expanding its materials ecosystem across P3, Selective Absorption Fusion (“SAF”), and stereolithography 3D printing systems. In October, it introduced GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform, an open and enterprise-ready software platform that enables manufacturers to manage production-scale additive manufacturing operations.



In September, Stratasys introduced an Open Material License for the P3-based Origin One along with two new materials from Loctite by Henkel. Earlier, in June, it expanded its software ecosystem with the addition of Teton Simulation, which utilizes GrabCAD DFAM Software Development Kit to help customers improve the reliability of additive manufacturing builds.

