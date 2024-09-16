News & Insights

Markets
SSYS

Stratasys Board Authorizes Share Repurchase Program - Quick Facts

September 16, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stratasys (SSYS) announced that its Board has authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the repurchase of up to $50 million of its ordinary shares. The authorization is part of a number of strategic actions the company is taking to enhance shareholder value. The company expects to fund repurchases with cash on its balance sheet and ongoing cash flow generation.

Stratasys said its previously announced restructuring efforts are expected to produce approximately $40 million in annual cost savings beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The initiatives include rightsizing the company's workforce by approximately 15% by the end of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSYS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.