STRATA Skin Sciences Expands Direct Distribution Agreement With Kosmo Meditech

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) announced Friday the expansion of a direct distribution agreement with its Korean distributor Kosmo Meditech, which is now assigned to Kosmo's corporate parent, Cutech, Inc., effective as of January 1, 2024, for a combination of direct capital sales and direct recurring revenue sales in Korea.

The companies have extended the term of the direct distribution agreement through December 31, 2026, ensuring a prolonged and stable partnership.

They have also established defined annual and quarterly performance-based purchase requirements, securing a consistent demand for STRATA's products, providing a reliable forecast for production and inventory management, and ensuring stronger top-line revenue.

