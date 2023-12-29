News & Insights

Markets
SSKN

STRATA Skin Sciences Expands Direct Distribution Agreement With Kosmo Meditech

December 29, 2023 — 08:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) announced Friday the expansion of a direct distribution agreement with its Korean distributor Kosmo Meditech, which is now assigned to Kosmo's corporate parent, Cutech, Inc., effective as of January 1, 2024, for a combination of direct capital sales and direct recurring revenue sales in Korea.

The companies have extended the term of the direct distribution agreement through December 31, 2026, ensuring a prolonged and stable partnership.

They have also established defined annual and quarterly performance-based purchase requirements, securing a consistent demand for STRATA's products, providing a reliable forecast for production and inventory management, and ensuring stronger top-line revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSKN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.