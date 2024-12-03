News & Insights

Strandline Secures Financial Extension, Plans Recapitalization

December 03, 2024 — 12:35 am EST

Strandline Resources Limited (AU:STA) has released an update.

Strandline Resources Limited has secured an extension of its standstill and deferral arrangement with key financiers, allowing for a postponement of interest and principal payments until February 2025. The company is working towards a comprehensive recapitalization plan in the first quarter of 2025, aiming to strengthen its financial position. This development is crucial for Strandline’s ambitions in the mineral sands sector, particularly with its Coburn Project in Western Australia.

