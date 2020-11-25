Stored vs Primary Source Data: Breaking Down the Not-So-Basics

By Ian Henderson, CEO of Kyckr

Since the 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive came into force in Jan 2020, having accurate and up-to-date information on corporate customers has never been more important. This is also typically one of the most challenging areas for regulated firms to quickly update and obtain all the necessary evidence as part of the ongoing KYC review.

It’s time to make an important decision that could affect your company's future.

You have two options: real-time data from a primary source or outdated stored data of uncertain origin. Which one do you choose?

The first choice is obviously superior. Primary source data provides companies with accurate and legally reliable information taken directly from the source, while stored data as the label says have been stored for an unknown period of time, which means outdated.

For data to be usable, the following questions need to be considered: Can I see the source of the data? Can I trust the source of the data? How up-to-date is the data? How am I notified when a change occurs?

Skip the headache and the questions. Primary source data makes it easy for companies to get accurate, verifiable information which you can make informed decisions on. Among strict regulations, fraudsters, and the need for fraction-free client onboarding, providers of cached and stored data simply cannot meet the needs of today's businesses.

Trustworthy data works better

Research shows that 64.4% of firms either experience difficulties with their data or cannot verify its quality. A survey conducted in 2017 by Thomson Reuters found that only 23% of AML leaders at financial institutions expressed the top level of confidence in their AML and customer due diligence (CDD) data vendors. Participants in the study named coverage gaps in different regions as a leading cause for concern.

The top level of confidence may sound like a high bar, but why settle for less? Stored data is outdated by nature and too unreliable to use in making informed KYC decisions. You don't know when the last update occurred or what the risks could be. Maintaining a database of stored information usually means maintaining millions of records, and because the records change continually, the task never ends. This gets even more difficult across country borders.

At Kyckr, we do not store data. We access corporate registries in real-time with every search, facilitating access to primary sources , providing our customers with the most updated, legally authoritative information possible.

Why stored versus primary source data matters to you

We talk to people all the time who believe their data comes from primary sources, when in reality, their data was stored or cached before they accessed it. Even if information comes from the same source, it's not primary source unless the information received matches the information that exists within the primary source at the time of access.

In compliance context, the less reliable the data, the higher the risk. These risks are live and ever-evolving. Bad actors attempt to breach regulations or take advantage of holes in processes, while regulators look for areas of non-compliance. In both cases, outdated information can create unnecessary vulnerabilities, whereas primary source data collected in real-time provides accurate information that you can act on immediately.

Ongoing compliance requires ongoing vigilance. Only primary source intelligence can deliver what businesses need today. Kyckr has been a leader in providing real time access to primary source data for more than 10 years, and we are excited to help more companies realize the benefits and peace of mind that come with superior KYC compliance.

About the author

Mr Henderson was most recently the CEO of a leading UK-based private and commercial bank, and during his two-year tenure he drove the successful and profitable diversification of the banking business. He also covered the role of CEO at Shawbrook Bank, one of the first UK Challenger banks, where he delivered the bank’s first ever profit. Mr Henderson previously held the roles of Chief Operating Officer of Barclays Wealth Private Banking where he was responsible for risk management & control of Barclays’ core private banking business in the UK and parts of EMEA and Asia. He was CEO of RBS International from 2005 to 2010 and during his tenure, profitability doubled, and the division was named the best performing general banking division in the RBS Group. Mr Henderson spent a total of 17 years at Royal Bank of Scotland where he was responsible for business and marketing strategy for the Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest brands, comprising 2,400 branches and 13 million customers.

