STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) shares are rocketing higher today after it agreed to an all-cash acquisition. Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down what's happening, what he plans to do, and explains why investors might not want to sell their shares just yet.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Sept. 15, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in STORE Capital. Jeff Santoro has positions in STORE Capital. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends STORE Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

