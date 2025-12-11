Markets
Stora Enso Announces Design Space For Renewable Materials Like Papira

December 11, 2025 — 05:02 am EST

(RTTNews) - Stora Enso (SEOAY), Krekelberg Flock Products, and Flocktechniek - C&B Innovations have collaborated to transform Papira, Stora Enso's plastic-free wood foam, into a 3D structure with a soft, velvety surface using advanced flocking technology. The surface is enhanced with a cellulose-based flock fibre from Krekelberg, applied by Flocktechniek - C&B Innovations.

Papira is a lightweight, cellulose-based packaging foam designed to provide a lower environmental impact alternative to traditional plastic foams. It is plastic free, recyclable in paper board streams, and biodegradable.

Stocks mentioned

