Stop Losing Money to RMDs: A Simple Fix Retirees Miss

Key Points

Traditional retirement accounts are subject to required minimum distributions (RMDs).

RMDs can push you into a higher tax bracket in retirement and make Medicare cost more.

There's a step you can take to reduce your RMDs, and it's not a Roth conversion.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Saving for retirement in a traditional IRA or 401(k), as opposed to a Roth, can seem like a good idea when you're eager to lower your tax bill. But traditional retirement plans come with a huge drawback. Not only are withdrawals subject to taxes, but you may eventually have to take withdrawals even if you don't want to.

Those mandatory withdrawals are known as required minimum distributions, or RMDs. And they kick in at age 73 or 75, depending on the year you were born.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

RMDs can cause you a host of problems in retirement. Not only can they push you into a higher tax bracket, but they could also drive up the cost of your Medicare premiums by leaving you subject to surcharges known as IMRAAs, or income-related monthly adjustment amounts.

The good news? There's a step you can take to reduce your RMDs in retirement. But you'll need to plan ahead to pull it off.

Pre-RMD withdrawals are a good solution

Roth conversions are a good option for getting out of RMDs or reducing them. But many people wait until the last minute to do a Roth conversion and end up moving a large sum of money at once out of a traditional retirement account. That tends to produce a very large tax bill.

Plus, depending on your age, doing a large Roth conversion in a single year could put you at risk of Medicare IRMAAs. So a better bet may be to do your conversions over time.

Another option many people overlook? Rather than do a conversion, simply take withdrawals from your IRA or 401(k) before RMDs begin.

Let's say you have to start taking RMDs at age 73 but you retire at 65. During that eight-year gap, you may have a fairly low income and therefore land in a fairly low tax bracket.

If you withdraw funds from your IRA or 401(k) during that time, you'll have less money subject to RMDs down the line. You can then reinvest the money you're withdrawing so it doesn't go to waste.

If you do those withdrawals during a fairly low-income year, not only might your tax bracket not rise too much, but you may not risk pushing your income into IRMAA territory. So all told, it's a strategy that could spare you a lot of financial pain.

Plan ahead for maximum success

One reason older people run into trouble with RMDs is that they wake up at the last minute and realize they're a year or two away from potentially large mandatory withdrawals. A better bet? Plan early.

Work with a financial professional to map out the timing of Roth conversions or traditional retirement plan withdrawals to maximize lower-income years. It could spare you a lot of financial stress (and massive taxes) down the line.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.