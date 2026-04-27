StoneX Group (SNEX) Price Target Increased by 16.30% to 109.14

The average one-year price target for StoneX Group (NasdaqGS:SNEX) has been revised to $109.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.30% from the prior estimate of $93.84 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $112.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.75% from the latest reported closing price of $106.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneX Group. This is an decrease of 306 owner(s) or 44.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNEX is 0.20%, an increase of 30.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.53% to 41,965K shares. The put/call ratio of SNEX is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,851K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,412K shares , representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 12.32% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,040K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 11.93% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 1,312K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,213K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 48.21% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,144K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNEX by 10.47% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.