Stoneridge Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$76.90 million

The company's earnings totaled -$76.90 million, or -$2.76 per share. This compares with -$6.10 million, or -$0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$14.70 million or -$0.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to $205.20 million from $218.20 million last year.

Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

2026 Full-Year Guidance Revenue guidance of $625 million - $650 million (midpoint of $638 million)

