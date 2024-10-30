Stoneridge Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):

Earnings: -$7.07 million in Q3 vs. $2.17 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.26 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.7 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $213.83 million in Q3 vs. $238.16 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.35) to (-$0.40) Full year revenue guidance: $895 to $905 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.