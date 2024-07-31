Stoneridge Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):

Earnings: $2.786 million in Q2 vs. -$2.992 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q2 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $237.059 million in Q2 vs. $266.814 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.18 - $0.28 Full year revenue guidance: $940 - $970 Mln

