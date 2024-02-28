News & Insights

Markets
SRI

Stoneridge FY Loss Narrows

February 28, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) reported that its net loss for fiscal year 2023 narrowed to $5.18 million or $0.19 per share from $14.06 million or $0.52 per share in the prior year.

Net sales for the year grew to $975.82 million from $899.92 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead for its full-year 2024, the company projects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.40 and sales of $990 million to $1.01 billion.

The company maintained 2027 long-term target and establishes 2028 revenue target of $1.35 billion - $1.55 billion and EBITDA margin target of 12.0% - 14.0%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.