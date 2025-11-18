Is StoneCo (STNE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is StoneCo (STNE). STNE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.19 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 32.61. STNE's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.19 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 8.65, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that STNE has a P/B ratio of 2.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.46. Over the past 12 months, STNE's P/B has been as high as 2.71 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.45.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. STNE has a P/S ratio of 1.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.72.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that StoneCo is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, STNE sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

