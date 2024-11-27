News & Insights

Stocks
CNSWF

StoneCo said to be unimpressed by non-binding offers for Linx, Reuters reports

November 27, 2024 — 02:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Brazilian financial tech company StoneCo (STNE) has received multiple nonbinding offers for its software unit Linx, but the bids so far are below what it paid for the asset in 2020, Reuters’ Luciana Magalhaes reports, citing three people familiar with the matter. As of now, 20 potential bidders have signed non-disclosure agreements to have access to information regarding the sale, two of the people told Reuters. The companies include Brazilian software firm Totvs SA (TTVSY) and Canada’s Constellation Software (CNSWF), according to the same sources.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on STNE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNSWF
STNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.