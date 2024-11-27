StoneCo said to be unimpressed by non-binding offers for Linx, Reuters reports

Brazilian financial tech company StoneCo (STNE) has received multiple nonbinding offers for its software unit Linx, but the bids so far are below what it paid for the asset in 2020, Reuters’ Luciana Magalhaes reports, citing three people familiar with the matter. As of now, 20 potential bidders have signed non-disclosure agreements to have access to information regarding the sale, two of the people told Reuters. The companies include Brazilian software firm Totvs SA (TTVSY) and Canada’s Constellation Software (CNSWF), according to the same sources.
