Stoke: Data From Zorevunersen Studies Support Ongoing Global Phase 3 EMPEROR Study

(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) and Biogen (BIIB) announced the publication of data from studies of the investigational medicine zorevunersen. This includes results from two completed Phase 1/2a and ongoing open-label extension studies that demonstrate the potential for disease modification in people living with Dravet syndrome. The data showed substantial and durable reductions in seizures and improvements across multiple measures of cognition and behavior that began in the Phase 1/2a treatment period and continued through three additional years of treatment in the OLEs.

Barry Ticho, Chief Medical Officer of Stoke Therapeutics, said: "By targeting the underlying genetic cause of the disease, zorevunersen has the potential to be the first disease-modifying medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. We look forward to the results of our Phase 3 EMPEROR study expected in mid-2027."

At last close on NasdaqGS, Stoke shares were trading at $34.42, up 1.89%.

