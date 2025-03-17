Stocks to Try Your Luck on This St. Patrick's Day: MCD, JACK and More

St. Patrick's Day, celebrated annually on March 17, is synonymous with lively festivities, parades and a significant uptick in beer consumption. This day is considered one of the largest beer-drinking holidays of the year in the United States, with Irish beers like Guinness and Stouts being the most popular brands.



That said, let us raise a toast to the stocks from the sectors that are most likely to benefit from the day and try to find some hidden luck on this Irish festival. These include Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM, Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP, McDonald's Corporation MCD, Jack in the Box JACK and Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.

Special Attractions of St. Patrick's Day

Guinness remains the iconic choice for many during St. Patrick's Day celebrations. In the United States, 38.7 million pints of Guinness are projected to be consumed on this day, translating to an expenditure of $421.6 million.



Beyond Guinness, several Irish beers like Guinness Draught, Guinness Extra Stout and Irish Pub Pack, including a combo of Guinness Draught, Smithwicks and Harp, have gained popularity. Guinness Foreign Extra Stout also became popular.



According to data from Numerator, 33% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year. More than 92% of St. Patrick’s Day celebrators plan to purchase something for their holiday celebrations, with the most popular items being food (56%) and alcoholic beverages (46%). Of the consumers planning to purchase alcoholic beverages, 60% will buy beer and 46% intend to purchase Irish beers specifically, such as Guinness or Smithwicks.



Looking at regional trends, St. Patrick’s Day shoppers are more likely to purchase beer (67%) in the Northeast United States, Irish beer (56%) in the West, spirits (49%) in the Midwest, and champagne or sparkling wine (20%) in the South.



Per the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend $7 billion ($44 per person) on St. Patrick’s Day this year, suggesting a decline from the $7.2 billion registered last year. About 61% of consumers have planned to participate by spending an average of $45. Consumers will likely celebrate the holiday in a number of ways, with 79% wearing green, 30% planning a special dinner, 26% attending a party at a bar or a restaurant, and 24% decorating homes or offices. Additionally, 14% of Americans plan to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade and 11% will likely host a party.



About 51% of consumers, including children, will spend on holiday-themed food, 42% on beverages, 27% on apparel or accessories, 24% on decoration, 16% on candy, 8% on greeting cards, and 6% on gifts.

A Pot of Gold!

This festival, also called St. Paddy’s Day, leads to bringing pots of gold to bars and restaurants. Many restaurants are offering specials and turning treats green, from Krispy Kreme doughnuts to McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.



In the United States, St. Patrick's Day is associated with the consumption of corned beef, though it is not an Irish national dish. Corned beef is used as a substitute for bacon by Irish-American immigrants, and many companies produce it in various forms.

Try Your Luck With These Stocks

Sprouts Farmers, which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, food section and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. This grocery store is providing Irish Soda Bread, Irish Butter, Corned Beef, Vegetable Irish Stew with Cabbage and more for St. Patrick’s Day.



Sprouts Farmers has an estimated earnings growth rate of 24.3% for this year. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Molson Coors is a global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products. The core brands include Blue Moon, Miller Lite, CoorsBanquet, Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ozujsko, while premium brands include Madri Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy.



Coors Light, brewed in Golden, CO, is one of the best-selling beers in the United States during the St. Patrick holiday, favored by Western and South Western states year-round. Molson Coors has an estimated earnings growth rate of 6.5% for this year and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



McDonald's is a leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 43,000 restaurants in above 100 countries. It mainly operates and franchises quick-service restaurants under the McDonald’s brand. The company has brought back the iconic Shamrock Shake, containing vanilla soft serve blended with minty Shamrock Shake syrup and topped with whipped cream and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which adds Oreo cookie pieces to the festive shake.



McDonald's has an estimated earnings growth rate of 4.4% for this year and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Jack in the Box is a restaurant company that operates and franchises through Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and is one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains. It embraces the holiday spirit with its Lucky Mint Trio — a limited-time lineup featuring the Oreo Mint Shake, Oreo Mint Mocha Sweet Cream Iced Coffee and Mint Twisted Soda. These festive drinks are available through the holiday weekend.



The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3.



Restaurant Brands is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies. It came into existence on Aug. 25, 2014, with the merger of Canadian coffee shop and restaurant chain — Tim Hortons Inc. — and American fast food restaurant chain — Burger King Worldwide Inc. Burger King has joined the Irish celebration by offering free onion rings of any size on March 17 to Royal Perks members with a $1 purchase.



QSR has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.4% for this year and a Zacks Rank #3.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

