Stocks Trek Higher as Nasdaq Nabs Record Close

July 14, 2025 — 04:23 pm EDT

Stocks started a new week on a high note, with the Dow brushing off tariff talk and paring early morning losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also pivoted into the black after midday choppiness, the latter nabbing a record close as cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) barreled higher.

Despite President Trump's sharp tariff rhetoric over the weekend -- including threats of 30% tariffs on the European Union (EU) and Mexico on Aug. 1 -- it seems investors are for now banking on these tensions to be talked down as the deadline nears. Wall Street is also gearing up for a data-driven week, with June's consumer price index (CPI) on tap and big banks set to unofficially kick off earnings season.

Oil Prices Impacted by Growing Trump-Russia Rift

Oil prices moved lower today, unfazed by President Trump's threat of 100% tariffs on Russia if a deal with Ukraine isn't reached in 50 days. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.47 or 2.1%, to settle at $66.98 a barrel.

Gold prices cooled off from three-week highs in the morning. August-dated gold futures lost 0.2% to settle at $3,358.90.

