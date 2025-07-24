Stocks Supported by Strong Earnings from Alphabet

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is up +0.08%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.67%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is up +0.18%. September E-mini S&P futures (ESU25) are up +0.08%, and September E-mini Nasdaq futures (NQU25) are up +0.20%.

Stock indexes are mostly higher today, with the S&P 500 posting a new all-time high. Alphabet is leading technology stocks higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 revenue, citing strong demand for its AI products. Stocks maintained their gains on signs of resilience in the US labor market, following the unexpected decline in weekly initial unemployment claims to a 3-month low.

Join 200K+ Subscribers:

On the negative side, Tesla is down more than -8% after reporting its biggest revenue decline in at least ten years and CEO Musk warning of a "rough patch" for the company for the next year or more. Also, IBM is down more than -9% to weigh on the Dow Jones Industrials after reporting weaker-than-expected Q2 software revenue. In addition, signs of weakness in US manufacturing activity are bearish for stocks after the July S&P US manufacturing PMI fell -3.4 to 49.5, weaker than expectations of 52.7 and the weakest level in 7 months.

US weekly initial unemployment claims unexpectedly fell -4,000 to a 3-month low of 217,000, showing a stronger labor market than expectations of an increase to 226,000.

The US June Chicago Fed national activity index rose +0.06 to -0.10, stronger than expectations of -0.15.

The markets are awaiting President Trump's August 1 deadline for trade deals to avoid high tariffs. Last Wednesday, Mr. Trump announced that he intends to send a tariff letter to more than 150 countries, notifying them that their tariff rates could be 10% or 15%, effective August 1. As an update, Mr. Trump late Wednesday said, "We'll have a straight, simple tariff of anywhere between 15% and 50%," an indication that the floor for tariffs is rising and suggesting that he would not go below 15%.

The markets this week will focus on any tariff news along with the announcement of any new trade deals. Later today, June new home sales are expected to climb +4.3% m/m to 650,000. On Friday, June capital goods new orders nondefense ex-aircraft and parts are expected to increase by +0.2% m/m.

Federal funds futures prices are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 3% at the July 29-30 FOMC meeting and 58% at the following meeting on September 16-17.

The markets this week absorbed a heavy slate of quarterly corporate earnings, with reports from about one-fifth of the companies in the S&P 500. Early results now show S&P 500 earnings are on track to rise +3.2% for the second quarter, better than the pre-season expectations of +2.8% y/y, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Also, only six of the eleven S&P 500 sectors are projected to post an increase in earnings, the fewest since Q1 of 2023, according to Yardeni Research.

Overseas stock markets today are higher. The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.05%. China's Shanghai Composite closed up +0.65%. Japan's Nikkei Stock 225 climbed to a new 1-year high and closed up sharply for a second session by +1.59%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU25) today are down -10 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is up +5.0 bp to 4.430%. T-notes are under pressure due to reduced safe-haven demand for government securities, as optimism grows that the US will reach more trade deals with its trading partners following the clinching of a deal with Japan on Wednesday. Also, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday that the US and EU are closing in on a trade deal. Losses in T-notes accelerated after weekly US jobless claims unexpectedly fell to a 3-month low, a sign of labor market strength that is hawkish for Fed policy.

European government bond yields today are moving higher. The 10-year German bund yield is up +3.9 bp to 2.678%. The 10-year UK gilt yield is up +1.6 bp to 4.651%.

The Eurozone July S&P manufacturing PMI rose +0.3 to a 3-year high of 49.8, right on expectations. The Eurozone July S&P composite PMI rose +0.4 to 51.0, stronger than expectations of +0.1 to 50.7 and the strongest level in 11 months.

Eurozone Jun new car registrations fell -7.3% y/y to 1.010 million units, the largest decline in 10 months.

The German Aug GfK consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell -1.2 to a 4-month low of -21.5, weaker than expectations of an increase to -19.3.

As expected, the ECB kept the deposit facility rate unchanged at 2.00%. The ECB said, "Inflation is currently at the 2% medium-term target," and the economy has so far proven resilient, but the environment remains uncertain due to trade disputes.

ECB President Lagarde said the economic risks to the Eurozone are tilted to the downside, and a stronger euro could dampen inflation more than expected.

Swaps are discounting the chances at 27% for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the September 11 policy meeting.

US Stock Movers

Alphabet (GOOGL) is up more than +2% after reporting Q2 revenue ex-TAC of $81.72 billion, stronger than the consensus of $79.60 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) is up more than +27% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q2 net sales of $766.5 million, well above the consensus of $726.1 million, and raising its full-year net sales forecast to $3.04 billion-$3.06 billion from a previous forecast of $2.95 billion-$2.98 billion, stronger than the consensus of $2.96 billion.

Labcorp Holdings (LH) is up more than +9% after reporting Q2 revenue of $3.53 billion, better than the consensus of $3.49 billion, and raising its full-year adjusted EPS estimate to $16.05-$16.50 from a previous estimate of $15.70-$16.40.

T-Mobile US (TMUS) is up more than +6% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100 after reporting Q2 total postpaid net customers of 1.77 million, above the consensus of 1.34 million, and raising its full-year postpaid net customers forecast to 6.1 million-6.4 million from a previous estimate of 5.5 million-6.0 million, better than the consensus of 5.94 million.

ServiceNow (NOW) is up more than +5% after reporting Q2 subscription revenue of $3.11 billion, above the consensus of $3.04 billion, and raising its full-year subscription revenue forecast to $12.78 billion-$12.80 billion from a previous forecast of $12.64 billion-$12.68 billion, stronger than the consensus of $12.68 billion.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is up more than +4% after reporting Q2 net revenue of $3.18 billion, well above the consensus of $2.83 billion.

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) is up more than +3% after reporting Q2 comparable same-store sales rose +1.5%, stronger than the consensus of +0.44%

LKQ Corp (LKQ) is down more than -20% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS continuing operations of 87 cents, weaker than the consensus of 93 cents.

Dow Inc (DOW) is down more than -12% after reporting a Q2 adjusted operating loss per share of -42 cents, a much wider loss than the consensus of -18 cents.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is down more than -12% after reporting Q2 comparable sales fell -4%, weaker than the consensus of -2.91%, and cutting its full-year comparable sales forecast to 0% from a previous forecast of low single-digits growth.

Tesla (TSLA) is down more than -8% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after reporting Q2 revenue of $22.50 billion, below the consensus of $22.64 billion, and CEO Musk warning of a "rough patch" for the company for the next year or more.

International Business Machines (IBM) is down more than -9% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials after reporting Q2 software revenue of $7.39 billion, weaker than the consensus of $7.49 billion.

Molina Healthcare (MOH) is down more than -6% after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.48, below the consensus of $5.52, and cutting its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to at least $19.00 from a previous estimate of $21.50-$22.50, weaker than the consensus of $22.08.

American Airlines Group (AAL) is down more than -9% after reinstating annual earnings guidance for 2025 from an adjusted loss of -20 cents a share to a profit of 80 cents, with the midpoint well below the consensus of a 72-cent profit.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is down more than -9% after cutting its full-year EBIT to $600 million-$800 million from a previous estimate of $1.7 billion, saying it expects fallout from tariff turmoil to erase as much as $1 billion of its annual pre-tax profit this year.

Earnings Reports (7/24/2025)

A O Smith Corp (AOS), Allegion plc (ALLE), Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), Blackstone Inc (BX), CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP), Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK), Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR), Dover Corp (DOV), Dow Inc (DOW), Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC), Honeywell International Inc (HON), Intel Corp (INTC), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH), LKQ Corp (LKQ), Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK), Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), Newmont Corp (NEM), Pool Corp (POOL), Southwest Airlines Co (LUV), Textron Inc (TXT), Tractor Supply Co (TSCO), Union Pacific Corp (UNP), Valero Energy Corp (VLO), VeriSign Inc (VRSN), West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST), Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (WAB), Weyerhaeuser Co (WY).

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.