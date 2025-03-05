News & Insights

Stocks Stage Rebound After 2-Day Rout

March 05, 2025 — 04:26 pm EST

After losing a combined total of nearly 1,320 points during the first two days of the week, the Dow settled with a 485-point win today. Wall Street sighed a breath of relief after the latest White House update, with President Donald granting automakers a one-month exemption from Canada and Mexico tariffs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq enjoyed the market rebound as well, finishing firmly in the black. 

  • These 2 stocks plummeted after disappointing forecasts. 
  • Reasons not to sweat the DraftKings stock pullback. 
  • Plus, sentiment surround the SPX; PLTR upgraded; and space stocks to watch.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. How different European leaders are responding to the Trump-Zelenskyy clash. (Reuters)
  2. Germany is pushing for the European Union (EU) to relax fiscal rules and allow for the bolstering of defense funds. (Bloomberg)
  3. Looking back at previous S&P 500 pullbacks to gather insight. 
  4. Palantir Technologies stock received an overdue upgrade. 
  5. Keep a close eye on these outperforming space stocks

Oil Falls for 4 Straight

Oil prices dropped for a fourth-straight session on output and demand concerns amid global trade tensions. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.95, or 2.9%, to settle at $66.31 a barrel. It's also worth noting May-dated Brent crude closed at its lowest price since September. 

Gold prices rose once again, with gold futures up 0.2% to $2,927.50. 

