Stocks Stage Rebound After 2-Day Rout

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- These 2 stocks plummeted after disappointing forecasts.
- Reasons not to sweat the DraftKings stock pullback.
- Plus, sentiment surround the SPX; PLTR upgraded; and space stocks to watch.
5 Things to Know Today
- How different European leaders are responding to the Trump-Zelenskyy clash. (Reuters)
- Germany is pushing for the European Union (EU) to relax fiscal rules and allow for the bolstering of defense funds. (Bloomberg)
- Looking back at previous S&P 500 pullbacks to gather insight.
- Palantir Technologies stock received an overdue upgrade.
- Keep a close eye on these outperforming space stocks.
Oil Falls for 4 Straight
Oil prices dropped for a fourth-straight session on output and demand concerns amid global trade tensions. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.95, or 2.9%, to settle at $66.31 a barrel. It's also worth noting May-dated Brent crude closed at its lowest price since September.
Gold prices rose once again, with gold futures up 0.2% to $2,927.50.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.