Stocks Stage Rebound After 2-Day Rout

After losing a combined total of nearly 1,320 points during the first two days of the week, the Dow settled with a 485-point win today. Wall Street sighed a breath of relief after the latest White House update, with President Donald granting automakers a one-month exemption from Canada and Mexico tariffs. Theenjoyed the market rebound as well, finishing firmly in the black.

5 Things to Know Today

How different European leaders are responding to the Trump-Zelenskyy clash. (Reuters) Germany is pushing for the European Union (EU) to relax fiscal rules and allow for the bolstering of defense funds. (Bloomberg) Looking back at previous S&P 500 pullbacks to gather insight. Palantir Technologies stock received an overdue upgrade. Keep a close eye on these outperforming space stocks.

Oil Falls for 4 Straight

Oil prices dropped for a fourth-straight session on output and demand concerns amid global trade tensions. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.95, or 2.9%, to settle at $66.31 a barrel. It's also worth noting May-dated Brent crude closed at its lowest price since September.

Gold prices rose once again, with gold futures up 0.2% to $2,927.50.

