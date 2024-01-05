News & Insights

Stocks Snap 9-Week Win Streak to Start 2024

January 05, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street clawed into the black in the final minutes of Friday's trading, but still snapped its nine-week win streak to start the new year. Today's struggling market came in the wake of a red-hot jobs reading that sent bond yields higher, sending the 10-year note to briefly touch 4.1%. The VIX closed lower, but still logged its best weekly gain since October. 

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Apple (AAPL) is staring at its biggest antitrust risk in years, as the U.S. Justice Department prepares to move in on the iPhone maker. (CNBC)
    2. The White House is withholding payments to three student-load servicers after finding that timely billing statements were not sent to 758,000 borrowers. (MarketWatch)
    3. Unpacking Constellation Brands' earnings report.
    4. Behind this big box retailer's bull notes.
    5. AI favorite is overhyped, says analyst. 

    Oil Continues Climb for Day, Week

    Oil futures continue to benefit from tensions in the Middle East, as investors stress potential disruptions, should the Israel-Gaza conflict spread further. Today, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for February delivery added $1.62, or 2.2%, to finish at $73.81 a barrel, and gained 4.9% for the week.

    Gold futures were slightly lower Friday, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarms payrolls report put pressure on the precious metal. For the session, February-dated gold futures fell 20 cents to settle at $2,049.80 per ounce, and dropped 1.1% for the week.

