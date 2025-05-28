Stocks Slump as Bond Yields, Cautious Fed Rhetoric Weigh

With all eyes on chip overlord Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of earnings, stocks took a breather today in a bout of profit taking. The Dow shed 244 points, while the S&P 500 stalled out at a key area on the charts. The Nasdaq also finished modestly lower, with investors wary of the cautious rhetoric found in the Federal Reserve's May meeting minutes. Elsewhere, bond yields are on the move again, with the 30-year Treasury yield climbing back above 5% today.

Oil Prices Rise After OPEC+ Reaffirms Output Quotas

Oil prices climbed today, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries & allies (OPEC+) agreed to leave output quotas as is. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 95 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $61.84 per barrel.

Gold prices logged their third loss in the last four sessions today. June-dated gold futures lost 0.2% to finish at $3,293.60 per ounce.

