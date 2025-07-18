Markets

Stocks Sluggish to End the Week as Tariff Tensions Resurface

July 18, 2025

Wall Street had a choppy finish to an otherwise solid week. The Dow shed 142 points and moved into the red for the week, weighed down by blue-chip earnings and a Financial Times report that President Donald Trump is demanding a minimum tariff of between 15% and 20% in any deal with the European Union (EU).

The renewed tariff tensions overshadowed upbeat consumer sentiment data from the morning. The S&P 500 finished flat today but still managed an intraday record high and weekly win. The Nasdaq moved back into the black at the close, stealing a record close and securing an outsized weekly win.

5 Things to Know Today

  1. This Federal Reserve President wants to cut interest rates right now. (Bloomberg)
  2. Global insured losses are at their highest point now since 2011. (CNBC)
  3. 3M earnings: Tariffs overshadow top-line beat.
  4. Another bank stock breaks out after earnings.
  5. Restaurant stock has a chart you should see.

Weekly Losses for Oil, Gold

Oil prices were lower today, with black gold trying to unpack the EU tightening of sanctions against Russia. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 16 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $67.38 per barrel. For the week, oil lost 1%. 

Gold prices edged higher but were unable to nab weekly wins. August-dated gold futures added 0.4% to settle at $3,359.70. For the week, the safe-haven asset fell 0.1%. 

