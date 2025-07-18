Stocks Sluggish to End the Week as Tariff Tensions Resurface

Wall Street had a choppy finish to an otherwise solid week. The Dow shed 142 points and moved into the red for the week, weighed down by blue-chip earnings and a Financial Times report that President Donald Trump is demanding a minimum tariff of between 15% and 20% in any deal with the European Union (EU).

The renewed tariff tensions overshadowed upbeat consumer sentiment data from the morning. The S&P 500 finished flat today but still managed an intraday record high and weekly win. The Nasdaq moved back into the black at the close, stealing a record close and securing an outsized weekly win.

5 Things to Know Today

Weekly Losses for Oil, Gold

Oil prices were lower today, with black gold trying to unpack the EU tightening of sanctions against Russia. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 16 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $67.38 per barrel. For the week, oil lost 1%.

Gold prices edged higher but were unable to nab weekly wins. August-dated gold futures added 0.4% to settle at $3,359.70. For the week, the safe-haven asset fell 0.1%.

