News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Slip as CPI Fuels Fed Fatigue

February 12, 2025 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Wall Street tumbled Wednesday, as hotter-than-expected inflation data rattled markets and extended 2025's sideways trading. The Dow shed 225 points, but was off by over 400 points at its session lows. The S&P 500 posted a more modest decline while the Nasdaq finished flat, with losses stymied by strength in select mega-cap tech stocks. Elsewhere, the 10-year Treasury yield surged past 4.65%, reinforcing fears that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates elevated longer than anticipated.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Options traders pounced on these 3 stocks.
  • Signal says buy the dip on this pharma stock.
  • Plus, earnings reports you may have missed, and more inflation data next week.

indexesfeb12

nysefeb12

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Tulsi Gabbard is now the director of national intelligence. (CNBC)
  2. President Donald Trump says lower interest rates and tariffs should go "hand in hand." (Reuters)
  3. Popular AI stock boosted by revenue forecast.
  4. Unpacking this pharmaceutical giant's earnings report.
  5. Fed and inflation data are just getting started.

earningsfeb12

uvolfeb12

Oil, Gold Cool Off

Oil futures snapped a three-day winning streak, falling after U.S. data showed U.S. crude inventories rose for a third consecutive week. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.95, or 2.7, to settle at $71.37 per barrel.

Gold prices moved higher Wednesday, but futures on the precious metal fell. The contract for February delivery last seen trading 0.2% lower at $2,927.30 an ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.