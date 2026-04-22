As Stocks Slide, Here's 1 to Consider Buying

Key Points

Robinhood is up by roughly 30% from its 2026 lows, but it's still down by more than 25% year to date.

Prediction markets have been a major boon for Robinhood's revenue and should continue to deliver meaningful growth in upcoming quarters.

Rising enthusiasm from stock investors may boost trading activity and help Robinhood deliver more record-breaking quarterly results this year.

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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have started to recover from their 2026 lows. The conflict in Iran appears to be cooling, with oil currently priced less than $90 per barrel.

Many stocks have been rebounding on the news, but some of them still remain well below 2026 highs. Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) has received some attention, with its shares up by roughly 30% from their 2026 lows. However, the fintech company is also down by more than 25% year to date.

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Although a slowdown in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) transaction volume has hurt Robinhood, its other businesses more than make up for declining crypto revenue. Buying Robinhood stock during any weakness may prove to be a solid move in the long run. Its compelling growth rates across multiple businesses and high user engagement tell the story well.

Robinhood has multiple growth levers that support rising profits

Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev told investors that the company remains committed to building the "Financial SuperApp" when touting Q4 2025 results. Those same results highlight multiple growing businesses and rising profitability.

Stock trading and options revenue rose by 41% and 54% year over year, respectively. Net interest revenue surged by 39% year over year as more investors borrow on margin to boost their exposure to equities. Crypto revenue dipped by 38% year over year, but it has been a major growth catalyst in the past. If Bitcoin regains momentum -- and that has been happening during the past month -- it could become a growth driver for Robinhood's business yet again.

Although Robinhood is primarily known for stock and options trading, it has also entered prediction markets. This segment is growing rapidly, with Robinhood reporting more than 300% year-over-year revenue growth in its "other transactions revenue," with prediction markets playing a key role.

Prediction markets are peer-to-peer markets that let investors predict the outcomes of certain events, such as who will win a football game. It's similar to sports betting, but prediction markets are less frowned upon legally since it's investors betting against each other instead of investors betting against a sportsbook.

This growth isn't a Q4 fluke, either. Robinhood has had 48% annualized revenue growth during the past three years. The fintech firm has delivered this growth while its net profit margins have checked in at more than 40%, showing that it is converting a large portion of its revenue into profit.

Robinhood's users are very active on its app

Recent revenue growth trends only tell part of the story. A deeper look reveals a strong foundation built around the engagement of 27 million funded users. That figure increased by 7% year over year.

Not only is Robinhood adding new users, but it's also seeing more activity from existing customers. Its total platform assets increased by 68% year over year, with net deposits, acquired assets, and higher equity valuations contributing to the increase. More people are allocating capital to Robinhood, and that also coincides with a 58% year-over-year increase in Robinhood Gold subscribers, which reached a record-breaking 4.2 million individuals.

These numbers lend credence to Tenev's goal of turning Robinhood into the "Financial SuperApp." A recovering stock market may well lead to a rally that boosts trading activity.

Robinhood's recent stock price woes do not align with its strengthening fundamentals. Transaction revenue should continue to increase as long as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite keep rising, which has contributed to revived investor enthusiasm in financial markets. As that long-term catalyst continues to help Robinhood gain market share, its growing presence in prediction markets could unlock a new wave of revenue growth.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.