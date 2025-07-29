Stocks Slide in Afternoon Session

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) today is down -0.27%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.48%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -0.25%.

After starting off the day stronger, the 3 major stock indxes are in the red during the afternoon trading session.

Join 200K+ Subscribers:

Commerce Secretary Lutnick said a 90-day extension of a trade truce with China was a likely outcome with negotiations between the two countries underway in Stockholm. In today's US economic news, the Jun advance goods trade deficit unexpectedly shrank to -$86.0 billion versus expectations of a widening to -$98.0 billion, a positive factor for Q2 GDP.

Jun JOLTS job openings fell more than expected, but the Jul consumer confidence index rose more than expected.

Union Pacific agreed to acquire Norfolk Southern for about $85 billion, or around $320 a share. Also, Baker Hughes acquired Chart Industries for $9.6 billion, or about $210 a share.

Weighing on the Dow Jones Industrials is a -4% fall in Merck & Co after it said it will extend its shipment pause of the Gardasil vaccine to China through at least the end of the year, citing soft demand. Also, UnitedHealth Group is down more than -4% after reporting weaker-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and forecasting full-year adjusted EPS below consensus.

The US May S&P CoreLogic composite-20 home price index rose +2.79% y/y, weaker than expectations of +2.91% and the smallest pace of increase in 1.75 years.

US Jun JOLTS job openings fell -275,000 to 7.437 million, weaker than expectations of 7.500 million.

The Conference Board US Jul consumer confidence index rose +2.0 to 97.2, stronger than expectations of 96.0.

The markets this week will focus on any news of new trade deals before Friday’s deadline. The 2-day FOMC meeting began today, and the Fed is expected to keep the fed funds target range unchanged at 4.25% to 4.50% when the meeting ends on Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, the Jul ADP employment change is expected to climb by +80,000. Finally, on Wednesday, Q2 GDP is expected to expand by +2.4% (q/q annualized) and the Q2 core PCE price index is expected to ease to +2.3% from +3.5% in Q1. On Thursday, initial weekly unemployment claims are expected to rise by 6,000 to 223,000, and the Q2 employment cost index is expected to increase by 0.8%. Also, Jun personal spending is expected to climb +0.4% m/m and Jun personal income is expected to rise +0.3% m/m. In addition, the Jun core PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to climb +0.3% m/m and +2.7% y/y. Finally, on Thursday, the Jul MNI Chicago PMI is expected to increase by +1.6 to 42.0. On Friday, Jul nonfarm payrolls are expected to increase by +109,000 and the Jul unemployment rate is expected to rise by +0.1 to 4.2%. Also, Jul average hourly earnings are expected +0.3% m/m and +3.8% y/y. In addition, the Jul ISM manufacturing index is expected to increase by +0.2 to 49.5. Finally, the University of Michigan Jul consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised at 61.8.

The markets are awaiting President Trump’s August 1 deadline for trade deals to avoid high tariffs. On July 16, Mr. Trump announced that he intends to send a tariff letter to more than 150 countries, notifying them that their tariff rates could be 10% or 15%, effective August 1. As an update, Mr. Trump last Wednesday said, “We’ll have a straight, simple tariff of anywhere between 15% and 50%,” an indication that the floor for tariffs is rising and suggesting that he would not go below 15%.

Federal funds futures prices are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 3% at the Tue/Wed FOMC meeting and 64% at the following meeting on September 16-17.

This week kicks off the earnings season’s busiest week, with 38% of the stocks in the S&P 500 reporting quarterly earnings, double the amount reported last week. The earnings results of Magnificent Seven members will be front and center, with Microsoft and Meta Platforms reporting on Wednesday and Apple and Amazon.com reporting on Thursday. Early results show that S&P 500 earnings are on track to rise +4.5% for the second quarter, better than the pre-season expectations of +2.8% y/y, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. With about a third of S&P 500 firms having reported, around 82% exceeded profit estimates.

Overseas stock markets today are mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 is up +0.92%. China’s Shanghai Composite closed up +0.33%. Japan’s Nikkei Stock 225 closed down -0.79%.

Interest Rates

September 10-year T-notes (ZNU25) today are up +11 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is down -5.4 bp to 4.356%. T-notes are moving higher today on some short covering ahead of the results of the 2-day FOMC meeting that began today. T-notes extended their gains after the Jun JOLTS job openings fell more than expected, a dovish factor for Fed policy.

Limiting gains in T-notes are supply pressures, as the Treasury will auction $30 billion of 2-year floating-rate notes and $44 billion of 7-year T-notes later today. Also, today’s strength in stocks has reduced safe-haven demand for T-notes.

European government bond yields today are mixed. The 10-year German bund yield is up +0.2 bp to 2.691%. The 10-year UK gilt yield fell from a 1-week high of 4.681% and is down -3.0 bp to 4.617%.

The ECB's Jun 1-year inflation expectations eased to +2.6% from 2.8% in May. The ECB's Jun 3-year inflation expectations were unchanged from May at +2.4%.

Swaps are discounting the chances at 15% for a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the September 11 policy meeting.

US Stock Movers

The strength in chip stocks today is providing support to the broader market. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is up more than +4% and Marvell Technology (MRVL) is up more than +2%. Also, Micron Technology (MU), Texas Instruments (TXN), On Semiconductor Corp (ON), Broadcom (AVGO), Nvidia (NVDA), Lam Research (LRCX), and NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) are up more than +1%.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is up more than +26% after US regulators recommended that patients who can walk be allowed to take the company’s gene therapy Elevidys again.

Amkor Technology (AMKR) is up more than +21% after reporting Q2 net sales of $1.51 billion, better than the consensus of $1.42 billion, and forecast Q3 net sales of $1.88 billion-$1.98 billion, well above the consensus of $1.76 billion.

Chart Industries (GTLS) is up more than +16% after Baker Hughes acquired the company for $13.6 billion, or about $210 a share.

Corning (GLW) is up more than +11% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q2 core EPS of 60 cents, above the consensus of 57 cents, and forecasting Q3 core EPS of 63 cents-67 cents, better than the consensus of 62 cents.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) is up more than +8% to lead gainers in the Nasdaq 100 after reporting Q2 revenue of $1.28 billion, above the consensus of $1.25 billion, and raised its full-year revenue forecast to $5.21 billion-$5.27 billion from a previous estimate of $5.15 billion-$5.23 billion, stronger than the consensus of $5.20 billion.

CBRE Group (CBRE) is up more than +8% after reporting Q2 revenue of $9.75 billion, stronger than the consensus of $9.43 billion, and raising its full-year core EPS estimate to $6.10-$6.20 from a previous estimate of $5.80-$6.10.

Carrier Global (CARR) is down more than -10% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after forecasting full-year free cash flow of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, the midpoint below the consensus of $2.55 billion.

United Parcel Service (UPS) is down more than -9% after it pulled guidance for the year, citing “current macro-economic uncertainty.”

Brown & Brown (BRO) is down more than -8% after reporting Q2 organic revenue rose +3.60%, weaker than the consensus of +5.63%.

Whirlpool (WHR) is down more than -11% after reporting Q2 net sales of $3.77 billion, below the consensus of $3.85 billion, and cutting its full-year EPS forecast to $6.00-$8.00 from a previous estimate of about $10, well below the consensus of $8.78.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) is down more than -5% after reporting Q2 net sales of $3.95 billion, weaker than the consensus of $4.00 billion.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) is down more than -5% after forecasting Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.55-$5.65, weaker than the consensus of $5.84.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is down more than -4% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials after reporting Q2 adjusted EPS of $4.08, weaker than the consensus of $4.59, and forecasting full-year adjusted EPS of at least $16, well below the consensus of $20.40.

Merck & Co. (MRK) is down more than -3% after it said it will extend its shipment pause of the Gardasil vaccine to China through at least the end of the year, citing soft demand.

Earnings Reports (7/29/2025)

American Tower Corp (AMT), Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), Boeing Co/The (BA), Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG), BXP Inc (BXP), Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR), Carrier Global Corp (CARR), CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), Corning Inc (GLW), DTE Energy Co (DTE), Ecolab Inc (ECL), Electronic Arts Inc (EA), Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS), Expand Energy Corp (EXE), Hubbell Inc (HUBB), Incyte Corp (INCY), Johnson Controls International (JCI), Merck & Co Inc (MRK), Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ), Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC), PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL), PPG Industries Inc (PPG), Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG), Regency Centers Corp (REG), Republic Services Inc (RSG), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL), Seagate Technology Holdings PL (STX), Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), Starbucks Corp (SBUX), Sysco Corp (SYY), Teradyne Inc (TER), United Parcel Service Inc (UPS), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), Visa Inc (V).

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.