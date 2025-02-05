Stocks Settle Higher, Shrug Off Tech Weakness

News & Insights

Wall Street rallied today, brushing off the ongoing tariff battle and worse-than-expected earnings reports from Big Tech. The Dow logged a nearly 300-point pop, and now is within striking distance of a record high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded on both sides of the aisle but ultimately finished in the black, the tech-heavy latter paring a triple digit loss at its session lows. 

Bond yields retreated today, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling 10 basis points at 4.412% earlier after the Treasury Department said auction sizes will remain untouched "for at least the next several quarters."

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • 3 social media stocks (other than META) to consider.
  • AMD stock suffers yet another post-earnings setback.
  • Plus, three earnings reports worth unpacking.

indexesfeb5

nysefeb5

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. President Trump said the U.S. "will take over the Gaza Trip" and "we'll own it." (CNBC)
  2. Read more about China's limited tariffs. (Reuters)
  3. Novo Nordisk wins on weight-loss drug hype.
  4. Alphabet stock suffers worst day since 2023.
  5. Options traders couldn't get enough of Disney stock.

earningsfeb5

uvolfeb4

Oil, Gold Moving in Opposite Directions

Oil futures marked their lowest close of 2025 today, following U.S. data that showed a rise of nearly nine million barrels in crude inventories. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.67, or 2.3%, to settle at $71.03 per barrel.

Gold prices touched another al-time high today, hitting $2,882.16 earlier in the session thanks to continued interest in the safe-haven asset amid growing worries about a U.S.-China trade war. The contract for February delivery was last seen trading 0.7% higher at $2,896.90 an ounce.

1x1

