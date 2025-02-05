Stocks Settle Higher, Shrug Off Tech Weakness

Wall Street rallied today, brushing off the ongoing tariff battle and worse-than-expected earnings reports from Big Tech. The Dow logged a nearly 300-point pop, and now is within striking distance of a record high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded on both sides of the aisle but ultimately finished in the black, the tech-heavy latter paring a triple digit loss at its session lows.

Bond yields retreated today, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling 10 basis points at 4.412% earlier after the Treasury Department said auction sizes will remain untouched "for at least the next several quarters."

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

3 social media stocks (other than META) to consider.

(other than META) to consider. AMD stock suffers yet another post-earnings setback.

suffers yet another post-earnings setback. Plus, three earnings reports worth unpacking.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Moving in Opposite Directions

Oil futures marked their lowest close of 2025 today, following U.S. data that showed a rise of nearly nine million barrels in crude inventories. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.67, or 2.3%, to settle at $71.03 per barrel.

Gold prices touched another al-time high today, hitting $2,882.16 earlier in the session thanks to continued interest in the safe-haven asset amid growing worries about a U.S.-China trade war. The contract for February delivery was last seen trading 0.7% higher at $2,896.90 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.