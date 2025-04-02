Markets
Stocks Settle Higher as Reciprocal Tariffs Unveiled

April 02, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Despite rampant tariff uncertainty and mixed jobs data, the major indexes managed to log modest wins across the board today. The Dow tacked on 235 points, paring a triple-digit deficit at the open, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both pivoted from lower opens to close near session highs. In his anticipated 4 p.m. ET announcement, President Trump shared more on his decision to swap from country-specific levies to a tiered, reciprocal system, which will go into effect immediately. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

Closing Index Summary April 022025

NYSE and Nasdaq April 022025

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Reports from last week's Cabinet meeting showed Trump claimed Elon Musk will soon be leaving his post as an administration advisor. (CNBC)
  2. In one of several spring elections, Wisconsin voted for Susan Crawford over Musk-backed Brad Schimel in its judicial race for the Supreme Court. This allows the liberal party to retain its seat in the crucial swing state. (BBC)
  3. EV stocks dragged by dim delivery numbers.
  4. Pet supply retail stock boosted by investment surprise.
  5. History suggests April could be rough on Boeing stock.

Earnings April 022025

Unusual Options Activity April 022025

Commodities Climb Ahead of Trump Levies

Oil was cautiously higher in today, as commodity investors eyed how Trump's tariffs might impact supply and demand. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 51 cents or 0.7%, at $71.71, per barrel. 

Also awaiting levy news, gold futures resumed its mission toward record high territory. At last glance, June-dated gold 0.6% higher, at $3,166.20 an ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

