Stocks Scrape Together 3rd Consecutive Win

Stocks struggled for direction today after the Conference Board’s monthly consumer confidence index dropped to its lowest reading in 12 years. The Dow inched back into the black within the last half hour of trading, eking out a third-straight gain alongside the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), posted its fifth consecutive loss.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Embattled solar stocks staged a bounce today.

staged a bounce today. UniFirst stock falls after Cintas drops buyout offer .

. Plus, NET's double upgrade; behind KBH's lows; and SPX levels to watch.

5 Things to Know Today

Boston-based investment advisory firm CW Advisors just acquired two practices on the East Coast, gaining $1.4 billion in assets. (Barron's According to the U.S., Russia and the Ukraine have agreed to a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea. (Bloomberg) Cloudflare stock scored rare double upgrade. KB Home is among the latest to cut its revenue forecast. Digging into the options market with Senior V.P. of Research Todd Salamone.

Oil, Gold on the Rise

Oil prices are flat today as investors eye Russia and the Ukraine's Black Sea truce. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was last seen just 4 cents higher, or 0.06%, at $69.15 a barrel.

Gold prices rose as demand for the safe-haven asset grew ahead of President Trump's tariff deadline. U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% higher at $3,025.90 per ounce.

