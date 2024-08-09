News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Stocks Rise, Still Finish Volatile Week Lower

August 09, 2024 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks finished the day higher, extending last session's impressive rally. It wasn't enough to recover from the global selloff earlier this week, however, with all three major indexes logging a weekly loss. For the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, it was their their fourth-straight week in the red. The VIX, meanwhile, finished the week lower despite its wild surge a few days ago. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Summary 0809

NYSE Nasda 0809

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Merck announced plans to buy CN201, an experimental drug targeting B-cell diseases, from Curon Biopharmaceuticals for up to $1.3 billion. (MarketWatch)
  2. Colin Huang, founder of Temu, just became China's richest person. (Bloomberg)
  3. Unpacking Sweetgreen's mixed earnings report
  4. Video game stock bouncing off its recent lows
  5. Checking in with 3 chip stocks amid AI buzz. 

Earnings 0809

UVOL 0809

Oil Breaks Weekly Losing Streak

Oil prices rose for the fourth consecutive day as recession fears eased. September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 65 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $76.84 per barrel. For the week, U.S. crude rose 4.5%, snapping a four-week losing streak.

Gold fell sharply for the week following Monday's slide. For the day, December-dated gold futures held steady at $2,462. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.