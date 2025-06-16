Markets

Stocks Rebound to Start the Week; Dow Jumps 300 Points

June 16, 2025 — 04:20 pm EDT

Though attacks between Israel and Iran continued for a fourth day, with the former claiming "aerial superiority" over Tehran, investors became cautiously hopeful that the armed conflict would de-escalate. Iran reportedly reached out to other countries, including the U.S., to help mediate a ceasefire, which has been a high-priority topic at today's G7 Summit in Canada.

Pushing aside Friday's weekly losses, the Dow and Nasdaq rose triple digits, while the S&P 500 finished higher as well. Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped a three-day win streak with a sharp 8.2% loss. 

  1. Per an internal State Department cable seen by Reuters, the Trump administration is considering banning travel to the U.S. from 36 more countries. (Reuters)
  2. Reddit unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ad tools. (Stocktwits)
  3. S&P 500 risks to know about this expiration week. 
  4. TD Cowen upgrade boosts Celsius stock. 
  5. Roku stock pops on Amazon partnership

Commodities Pull Back from Surge

Oil prices fell amid easing Middle East tensions. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $1.21, or 1.66%, to close at $71.77 per barrel. 

Gold futures turned lower after hitting eight-week highs. U.S. gold futures fell 1% to settle at $3,417.30 per ounce. 

