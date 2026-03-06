Stocks to Keep an Eye on to Take Advantage of the Gig Economy Boom

An updated edition of the January 14, 2026 article.

The popularity of gig economy has surged since the pandemic, transforming the way people work. It allows individuals to choose their working hours, workload and work environment. As both workers and businesses increasingly look for flexible and modern work arrangements, this emerging model has expanded rapidly.

A major attraction of the growing gig economy is its ability to support a better work-life balance. For many individuals, the autonomy of being their own boss is more appealing than the certainty of a steady paycheck. The flexibility to decide when, where and how much to work often proves more valuable than the job security associated with traditional employment for those who prefer this adaptable style of work.

Driven by its flexibility and various advantages, the gig economy has made everyday life more convenient through services such as ride-hailing offered by Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT, and food delivery platforms like DoorDash DASH, all of which depend heavily on gig workers. Likewise, platforms such as Upwork UPWK and Fiverr FVRR connect skilled freelancers with businesses that need short-term project assistance. The expansion of these companies reflects the strong appeal of independent, self-directed work.

The continued growth of the gig economy highlights its rising significance. According to Business Research Insights, the global gig market is projected to be worth $674.13 billion by 2026-end. The market is expected to be worth $2.52 trillion by 2035, supported by an impressive 15.8% compound annual growth rate over the 2026-2035 period.

These figures underscore the considerable opportunities for companies operating in the gig economy. By using our thematic screens, investors can easily identify stocks linked to trends shaping the future of investing. If the gig economy aligns with your investment interests and you want your portfolio to reflect this growing trend, it may be worth keeping an eye on stocks such as Etsy ETSY, Uber and Lyft.

3 Must-Watch Stocks

Etsy’s business model is closely tied to the gig economy because it enables millions of independent creators to generate income by selling products directly to consumers through its online marketplace. The platform functions as a digital infrastructure that supports micro-entrepreneurship, allowing individuals to operate small creative businesses without needing traditional retail space or large upfront investments. By connecting independent sellers with a global base of buyers, Etsy provides tools such as listing services, payment processing and advertising features that help gig workers monetize their craftsmanship and reach customers worldwide.

The seller community on Etsy reflects many characteristics of gig-economy work structures. A large proportion of sellers operate solo ventures and run their businesses from home, using the platform as an accessible pathway into self-employment or supplemental income. Surveys of the seller base show that most Etsy sellers are individual entrepreneurs, with many treating their shops as small businesses rather than casual hobbies. For a significant share of participants, earnings from Etsy contribute meaningfully to household expenses, demonstrating how the platform can support flexible, independent work arrangements typical of the gig economy.

Etsy’s marketplace ecosystem reinforces gig-style employment by providing digital tools that allow creators to manage and scale their operations while remaining independent. Features such as shop management dashboards, advertising options, and shipping integrations help sellers handle administrative tasks and marketing activities without relying on traditional intermediaries. Since Etsy does not hold inventory and instead facilitates transactions between buyers and sellers, the company operates an asset-light platform that benefits from the productivity of millions of small creators. This structure strengthens Etsy’s role as a marketplace that empowers decentralized creative labor while generating revenues through transaction fees and value-added services. Etsy currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Uber is a prominent example of a company that has successfully leveraged the gig economy model to power its operations. Through its mobile app, Uber connects riders with drivers who work as independent contractors, enabling convenient on-demand transportation and flexible work opportunities.

Drivers have the freedom to choose when and how much they work, giving them significant flexibility and independence. This gig-based setup allows individuals to drive either part-time or full-time, depending on their personal schedules and income goals. Instead of receiving a fixed salary or hourly wage, drivers earn money based on the rides they complete, with payments determined by factors such as distance traveled, trip duration and ride demand.

By continuously evolving its platform and offering new opportunities for flexible income, Uber highlights the growing importance and potential of gig-based transportation services in today’s labor market. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Lyft is a prominent player in the ride-hailing industry, offering drivers a flexible platform to earn income using their personal vehicles. The majority of its revenues comes from ridesharing services, where drivers pay service fees and commissions to access and operate on the platform. Beyond traditional ride-hailing, Lyft also provides shared rides, rentals for electric bikes and scooters, and partnerships with public transit systems.

Although it faces intense competition from Uber, Lyft differentiates itself through its emphasis on sustainability and localized services. To support future growth, the company is pursuing strategic partnerships, including collaborations with DoorDash and autonomous vehicle companies such as Mobileye, May Mobility and Nexar.

By continuously adapting and creating avenues for flexible earnings, Lyft highlights the importance and potential of gig-based transportation solutions, positioning itself as a key contributor to the modern workforce. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

