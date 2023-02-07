Stocks Getting a Boost from Falling Bond Volatility

After a tough year in the equity markets, this year is shaping up to be a better year for investors as the S&P 500 is up over 7% through Monday’s close. This is happening amid numerous recession predictions across Wall Street. The rise in the stock market this year can be attributed to the growing sentiment that the worst is over when it comes to inflation and rising interest rates. In fact, a gauge of future volatility in the U.S. bond that tracks interest-rate turbulence is now showing an increasingly encouraging trend that is supporting the optimism in the market. The ICE BofA MOVE Index is extending a slide that started in October. It has now fallen to lows not seen since March when the Fed started its aggressive interest-rate increases. The index continued to fall after the Fed’s latest meeting on Wednesday, where according to billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach, Fed Chair Jerome Powell “didn't fight back in his speech Wednesday against market expectations that the Fed will soften its rate policy later this year.” The Fed raised benchmark borrowing costs by only 25 basis points, the smallest increase since last March. Over the past year, the trajectory of the S&P 500 has moved inversely to the MOVE index, showing the market's sensitivity to the interest-rate outlook.

